British pop star Adele is reportedly dating sports super-agent Rich Paul, with hints that the affair may have started months ago.

According to New York Post Page Six, the love birds were spotted sitting together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, deepening dating rumours.

There are hints in the press that Paul and Adele, 33, may have been together as far back as May.

In an article published in the New Yorker in May, Paul — who is an agent for LeBron James, mentioned that he has been “hanging out” with “a major pop star.”

Adele, the Hello singer, was formerly married to Simon Konecki. They split in 2019.

Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports Group and the head of UTA Sports.

He is said to be transforming the “business of basketball.

Apart from Lebron James, Paul also represents Ben Simmons, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, Draymond Green and Anthony Davis.

