South African TV star, seasoned actress and producer, Sonia Mbele will be joining Mzansi Magic’s hit Telenovela DiepCity.

Sonia enters the show as the sultry yet fierce Zola with her character slated to premiere on 27 July 2021.

Sonia Mbele was thrust into stardom after making her mark on several legendary South African television shows like The Imposter Season 2, and recently producing the popular South African reality show, Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

“As a producer, I have had to become very selective with the acting roles that I choose, however, acting remains my first love.

“Zola is particularly interesting for me because she offers a new dimension to the characters that I’ve portrayed in the past”, Says Sonia.

“Playing Zola is going to be so much fun; I can’t wait to introduce DiepCity to her, she is bringing all the heat!”, she adds.

Zola’s edgy villain character will add to DiepCity’s alluring and distinctive storyline.

Fans can expect the raw essence of a beautiful yet vicious killer that has everyone eating from the palms of her hands.

This exciting announcement follows the recent addition of Thobani Nzuza whose role came in as a double-sided Smangaliso and has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

DiepCity has remained a firm fan favorite since its first episode and continues to land on the top social media trends maps daily.

