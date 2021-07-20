By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, has told international community that violent abuse of rights awaits Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho if allowed to be extradited to Nigeria.

ARG, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Olawale Oshun and its Secretary, Ayo Afolabi on Tuesday said it just learnt that Sunday Adeyemo, one of the leading activists against the unmitigated terror of herdsmen, has been intercepted in Benin Republic.

“It is mind-boggling however that Nigerian central government’s concerted effort to ground the peaceful pursuit of self-determination by Mr Adeyemo is not commensurate with its groveling attitude towards murderous herdsmen, whose plan to overrun Yorubaland and turn it into a terrorized space is not hidden – but for the solid determination of Yoruba governors.

“Similarly, we have not seen such concerted effort directed at checkmating bandits who have turned the country into a war zone.

”This appears to be a blatant case of ethnic discrimination, by every democratic and civic governance standard. Mr. Adeyemo’s Ibadan home was viciously and illegally attacked in an unprecedented raid, and in a purportedly undemocratic setting without a valid search warrant.

“There was no evidence of any resistance against the raid, yet two innocent occupants of Igboho’s house were murdered in cold blood,” it said.

The body added that “The international community is being invited to note the raid on Mr. Adeyemo’s residence and that there is now abundant evidence that he would, if extracted to Nigeria, be denied justice.

“Benin Republic, under international law, has an obligation to protect Mr Adeyemo and ensure that he receives justice in whatever extradition process her court might be called to adjudicate upon.“

The ARG, thus, invited the Central government to concentrate on solving the problems that precipitated all the crises presently confronting Nigeria rather than selectively bullying its citizens on the basis of ethnic nationality.