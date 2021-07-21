Agency Reports

Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is self-isolating after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said.

“One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime. In line with the rules, Keir and his family will now be self-isolating,” the spokesperson said.

“Keir was already doing daily tests and tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests.”

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is also self-isolating after coming into contact with infected Sajid Javid, the health secretary.

Similarly the Chancellor is also in isolation after coming in contact with Javid.

All of them have been double-jabbed.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s triggered the COVID-19 scare after he tested positive.

He revealed on Twitter that he was going into self-isolation with mild symptoms. It was expected that other Cabinet ministers he had been meeting with over the past few days will follow suit..

Strict rules say one has to isolate if a member of your household or anyone one has made contact with tests positive.