The Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) has called for calm among residents of Ilorin and its environs over the suspension of the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir Durbar celebrations by the state government on Tuesday.

Alhaji Otta Aliyu-Uthman, the National President of the Union, made the appeal in Ilorin on Wednesday in a statement he issued on his reaction to the suspension of the celebration.

According to Aliyu-Uthman, who is also a retired Director of the Department of State Security (DSS), said the security of lives and property takes precedence over every other thing.

“We are aware of how important and significant the Durbar is to every son and daughter of the Ilorin Emirate as it is our cultural heritage.

“So it is not unusual for expectant celebrants to feel unhappy when such an event is put on hold,” the IEDPU National President said.

“It is, however, important to remember that security of lives and property is the primary obligation of any government.

“We, therefore, call for an understanding of what we know to be a tough decision of the government to suspend the 2021 Durbar,” he added.

The statement appealed to people of the Ilorin emirate and its environs not to read bad faith to the decision of the state government on the suspension of the celebration.

Alhaji Abdullateef Alakawa, the Special Adviser to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRadaq on Politics, in his reaction said the suspension was in the best interest of peace, security and stability of the state

“When a threat to the security of lives and property of citizens are noticed, a responsible government like the current one in Kwara will not fold its arms and allow residents to be in danger,” Alakawa said.

He said there was no individual or group that lost any amount of money following the suspension of the celebration as the state government had settled payments for all preparation so far put in place.

In spite of the suspension of the celebration, scores of residents in the Ilorin metropolis and beyond trooped to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, the venue for the event.

The residents including women and children were, however, prevented from entering by some security personnel.

Major streets in the Ilorin metropolis were littered with posters and banners produced by individuals or groups in solidarity with the Emir of Ilorin on the suspended celebration.