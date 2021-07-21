By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have raided black spots in Oshodi on Eid-el-Kabir celebration and arrested 103 hoodlums and miscreants with dangerous weapons.

The raid was carried out on July 19 and 20 at Oshodi Oke and Oshodi Under Bridge.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the Tactical Commanders and Commanders in charge of the Rapid Response Squad and Taskforce, to go after hoodlums and miscreants who might want to create security threats and attack unsuspecting Lagosians during and after the Eid-El Kabir celebration in Lagos State.

“On the strength of the Commissioner’s of Police instruction, the Commander Taskforce and team embarked on the raid of Oshodi area of Lagos State and arrested the suspects, recovered drugs and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and dangerous weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, due to some complaints received and isolated cases of robbery in traffic and harassment at Oshodi area, has ordered the Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and Commander Taskforce, CSP Sola Jejeloye, to consistently raid and police Oshodi area and other identified areas that are vulnerable to attacks,” Adejobi said.

He added that the police operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division Ikorodu on 19th July, 2021, at 1.30pm, arrested one John Okibe 36, at Aleje area of Ikorudu for threatening and attempting to rob a POS operator.

“The suspect, who was arrested with a toy gun, has confessed to the crime,” he said.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police has therefore ordered that the hoodlums be charged to court accordingly as the command planned more raids of such black spots in the state.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu also charged other tactical Commanders to go after hoodlums and miscreants in the state in order to get the state rid of crimes and criminality,” he stated.