By Zubairu Idris

The Emir of Karaye in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, has directed Imams in the emirate to offer special prayers for rainfall and peace.

He gave the directive on Wednesday, through the emirate Information Officer, Haruna Gunduwawa, in a statement.

Also, the Emir directed all District and Village Heads to liaise with clerics in organizing such prayers in their respective areas.

“You should dwell on praying to the Almighty Allah to provide us with rainfall in order to have bumper harvests and peace in the area,” he said.

In addition, clerics are to pray to Allah to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abubakar II urged traditional rulers to continue to be vigilant and report the suspicious movements of people, especially new faces, for prompt action.

He also urged them to remain committed to ensuring improvement in enrolment of children in schools in their areas.

NAN