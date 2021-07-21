By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Hampson, has acquired herself a new white Range Rover Velar.

Nengi flaunted her newly acquired ride on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

The TV star in the post she posted on Instagram appeared in a white top and trouser captioning one of the videos, “I like it white.”

Celebrities have begun congratulating Nengi upon her new acquisition as Nengi posted their congratulations on her Instastory.

Nengi reposted fellow housemate Tochi’s goodwill message.

Nengi’s new ride is a 2018 Range Rover Velar and according to several auto dealers, it trades for about N37M.

Back in March, Nengi flaunted a new mansion she acquired for herself.

Sharing the news of her new mansion back then, she tweeted “2021 just keeps getting better. With consistency, dedication, and hard work, I finally get to tick this off my checklist. Thank you, Lord for continued blessings. Can’t wait to play table tennis with my friends in my ‘Pengi’ home.”