By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, and ally to the secessionist agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has called on authorities in Benin Republic to accord Igboho the respect he deserves.

Fani-Kayode who has not said anything since the arrest of Iboho on Monday tweeted on Wednesday that the rights and civil liberties of the Yoruba Nation agitator is respected.

The former minister said the Igboho should not be denied access to a lawyer and a doctor and he must not be tortured, brutalized or humiliated.

“I call on the authorities in Cotonou to respect the civil liberties & rights of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho) & I call on them to treat him with respect & decorum. Those rights are protected under international laws & protocols, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to which the Benin Republic is a signatory, he wrote.

“The Beninoise Government must be fair in their actions. Igboho must not be denied access to his doctors and lawyers and he must not be tortured, brutalized, humiliated, or treated with contempt.

“The whole world is watching and we shall continue to monitor the events with concern and keen interest.”

Back in February, Fani-Kayode visited Sunday Igboho at his Soka residence in Ibadan.

The former minister said the visit was to appreciate Igboho for defending the Yoruba nation against killer herdsmen.

He described Igboho as a freedom fighter adding that the whole Yoruba nation is solidly behind him and his mission to rid the South West of killer herdsmen.