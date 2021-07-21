By Yinusa Ishola

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Wednesday congratulated Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu as he clocks 65.

In a statement released by Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, he described the celebrant as a courageous, reliable, and compassionate leader.

According to him, Akeredolu had in time past spent a larger part of his life serving the people as a students’ union activist, legal luminary and advocate of good governance.

Also, as the current governor, Akeredolu is leaving no stone unturned in the quest for the betterment of Ondo State and its people.

Fayemi described Akeredolu as a dogged fighter, a strong voice in the fight against injustice and a man who does not shy away from speaking the truth regardless of whose ox is gored.

He prayed to God to give the governor long life and good health to continue serving the people more.

NAN