By Taiwo Okanlawon

YBNL artiste, Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as Fireboy DML has returned with another single as he gears up for yet another body of work – his third in three years.

The song titled “Peru” charts Fireboy’s growth as he experiment with foul language and vulgarity.

The new tune produced by Shizzi is inspired by Peruzzi.