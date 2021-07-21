Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Wednesday, displayed the first pair of sandals he made as a student of the Aba Footwear Academy.

Ikpeazu displayed the footwear to journalists in his office while briefing them of his administration’s efforts to boost the production of made in Nigeria products.

Abia State is widely known for the promotion of locally made products, with Aba serving as the commercial centre of all products manufactured in the State.

The Aba Footwear Academy is said to have been transformed since the emergence of the Ikpeazu’s government, making it the best in the country, and was established to create employment opportunities for people, especially the youths.