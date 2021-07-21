By Taiwo Okanlawon

US rapper, Kanye West, is set to host a listening party for ‘Donda’, his 10th studio album, in a stadium with a capacity to hold 71,000 people.

The event is scheduled to take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — which is home to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans can buy the event’s tickets on Ticketmaster, a US sales and distribution company.

This was announced after the image of the cover art from the upcoming album was unveiled.

The album is named after Kanye West’s mother who died tragically in 2007, following complications from cosmetic surgery.

Pusha T, another US rapper, also confirmed the news on his social media page.

A visit to Ticket Master website shows different prices for tickets.

The listening party is coming shortly after Kanye West held a more private listening get-together for the upcoming album in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Only selected celebrities were invited for the rendezvous, with restrictions placed on phones.

Kanye West has hosted several marquee album release parties in recent years.

In 2016, the rapper famously debuted a massive listening event and fashion show at Madison Square Garden for ‘The Life of Pablo’, his 7th studio album.

‘Jesus Is King,’ his last album, was released in 2019.