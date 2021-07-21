By Taiwo Okanlawon

Kwara State has suspended the durbar event for this year scheduled for Wednesday 21 July in Ilorin for security reasons.

This development comes after some states have also cancelled the durbar due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

According to a statement by the government, the suspension followed an intelligence report that some forces are planning to use the boisterousness of the cultural event to instigate a breakdown of law and order.

The statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Hajia Rabiat Mopelola Abdulrahman, described the suspension as painful, given the people’s attachment to it and government’s commitment towards promoting the colourful cultural heritage.

The statement urged all residents of the state to continue to co-operate with the law enforcement agencies.

The statement reiterated the commitment of the State government to the protection of lives and property of all residents of the State as its primary obligation.

It congratulated Kwarans on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and wished everyone many blessed Eids in the coming years.