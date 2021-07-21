Agency Reports

The New York city Board of Elections on Tuesday certified Eric Adams the winner of the Democratic primary for mayor.

He won by 7,197 votes against Kathryn Garcia in the city’s first citywide ranked-choice voting election.

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, received 404,513 votes or 50.4 percent to 397,316 votes or 49.6 percent for Garcia, the former city sanitation commissioner under Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Garcia had already conceded the election, since the elections board released on July 6 an unofficial ranked-choice results.

Adams, a retired cop and former state senator, would become the city’s second black mayor if he wins the general election.

David Dinkins, the city’s first African-American elected mayor in 1989, died last November

Adams is the heavy favourite as he faces off against Republican nominee and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

“This is an historic moment for the working people of New York—and I am so proud of our campaign and what it has accomplished,” Adams said in a statement.

“Now we must build on this movement to carry our campaign forward through the general election and on to City Hall so that we can deliver for everyday New Yorkers.”