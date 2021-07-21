Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated his counterpart, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as he clocks 65.

Oyetola described Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, as a selfless leader and patriotic Nigerian who is strongly committed to the peace, unity and development of the country.

Oyetola, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said he was delighted to join family members, friends, associates and the people of Ondo State to celebrate the Governor on his special day.

The Osun Governor also hailed Akeredolu for offering quality leadership for the Southern Governors’ Forum.

He lauded the Ondo governor’s commitment to improving the state of infrastructure, social services, human and capital development in the State, noting that his sterling performance and achievements have endeared him to the Ondo people.

“On behalf of my family, government and people of Osun, I congratulate my brother and friend, His Excellency, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the occasion of his 65th birthday. I wish you many more blessed and productive years in the service of God, Ondo people and humanity in general,” he said.