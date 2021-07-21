Protest rocks Ibadan over Igboho's arrest in Benin Republic

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Protest has rocked Ibadan, Oyo State following the arrest of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Igboho was arrested by Interpol at the Cotonou Airport on Monday night while trying to board a plane to Germany with his wife Ropo.

There have been frantic move to prevent his extradition to Nigeria by Yoruba patriots and others as they feared that he would not get justice in Nigeria.

On Wednesday, protesters armed with placards took to the streets in Ibadan demanding the release of Igboho by the Benin Republic authorities.

The protesters stormed Challenge in Ibadan with placards, some of which read: “I stand with Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Osaa,” “Free Igboho now, I stand with Sunday Igboho Osaa,” among others.

The protesters were chanting ‘Yoruba Nation, Igboho, Osaa’ and ‘free Igboho now.’

Though peaceful, the protest temporarily cause mild traffic in Challenge and the protesters sang the praise of Igboho, saying that they would not renege on demanding for Yoruba Nation.