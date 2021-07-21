By Taiwo Okanlawon

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has been nominated for two awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) 2001.

He was nominated for Best Actor – Africa and Best Actor – International for his role in the movie Aberrations.

The 55-year-old revealed the exciting news of his nomination to QED.ng on Wednesday.

Director of the movie Israel Eziedo is also nominated in the Best Director – Africa category alongside Desmond Elliot and two others.

Others nominated in the Best Actor – Africa category are Gabriel Olaifa (Love in Translation), Hakeem Kae-Kazeem (Marrying a Campbell) and Chimezie Imo (About a Boy).

For Best Actor – International, Segun Arinze is up against Kadeem Wilson (Sweet Rind), Chimezie Imo (About a Boy), Julio Lazaro (Anagnorisis), Yannis Sarakatsanis (With New Eyes) and Rei Sugai (Pay Phone).

TINFF is scheduled to hold on September 18 and 19 in Canada.