Segun Arinze

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has been nominated for two awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) 2001.

He was nominated for Best Actor – Africa and Best Actor – International for his role in the movie Aberrations.

The 55-year-old revealed the exciting news of his nomination to QED.ng on Wednesday.

Director of the movie Israel Eziedo is also nominated in the Best Director – Africa category alongside Desmond Elliot and two others.

Others nominated in the Best Actor – Africa category are Gabriel Olaifa (Love in Translation), Hakeem Kae-Kazeem (Marrying a Campbell) and Chimezie Imo (About a Boy).

For Best Actor – International, Segun Arinze is up against Kadeem Wilson (Sweet Rind), Chimezie Imo (About a Boy), Julio Lazaro (Anagnorisis), Yannis Sarakatsanis (With New Eyes) and Rei Sugai (Pay Phone).

TINFF is scheduled to hold on September 18 and 19 in Canada.