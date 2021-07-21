By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare said Team Nigeria would be competing for medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which begins on Friday.

The minister said this on Tuesday during a brief ceremony at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Mr. Dare thanked the Federal Government, corporate Nigerians and those who have supported the team by adopting the athletes.

The minister noted that with over 11,000 competing athletes, the Olympics remains the biggest sporting event in the world.

He said further that with Nigeria’s 58 athletes who have qualified to participate and are best in their event it shows that team Nigeria is going to Tokyo not just to show up but to compete clean and win medals.

The minister at the ceremony appreciated Ethiopian Airlines for airlifting Nigerian athletes.

He expressed hope there would be reasons to celebrate after the team returns with medals.

He wished the team the very best and urged Nigerians to pray for the team so that athletes compete excellently, cleanly and win medals and bring glory to Nigeria.