By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Wizkid’s song “Essence” featuring fast-rising singer Tems, has moved to number 72 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song off Wizkid’s latest project, ‘Made In Lagos’ first debuted as no. 82 days ago, thereby marking a major win for the singer after cracking the Billboard Bubbling Under Charts for the first time.

This marks a remarkable achievement for Wizkid and Tems, who are signed to the same label and for African music as a whole.

However, this isn’t Wizkid’s first time on the Hot 100 chart.

He got into the chart via his features on Drake’s ‘One Dance’ which hit No. 1 in 2016 and Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ which peaked at #76 in 2019.

For Tems, this marks her first appearance as her launch gathers heat.

Billboard is an American magazine and website that produces news, video, opinion, reviews, events, and style related to the music industry.

It is known for its music charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Global 200, tracking the most popular songs and albums in different genres.

It also hosts events, owns a publishing firm, and operates several TV shows.