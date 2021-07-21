By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Supporters of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho are planning a protest in Ibadan, Oyo State over his arrest in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Igboho was arrested Monday night in a Cotonou airport and is now being held.

Rumours that the Yoruba Nation campaigner was already released, were debunked by his media aide Olayomi Koiki.

According to a Facebook post by Olayomi Koiki, an emergency protest to demand Igboho’s release will hold today.

Agitators are told to converge at the Soka residence of the campaigner.

“EMERGENCY EMERGENCY EMERGENCY EMERGENCY, PLEASE WE BEG ALL AGITATORS TO CONVERGE AT CHIEF SUNDAY IGBOHO HOUSE FOR A PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATION TO SHOW THE WORLD THE KIND OF PERSON HE IS AS ONE OF THE CONDITIONS GIVEN FOR HIS RELEASE…

“PLEASE LETS ALL BE AT HIS HOUSE IN SOKA IBADAN BEFORE 12 O CLOCK TODAY THANKS AND GOD BLESS. YORUBA NATION NOW NOW NOW, the statement read.