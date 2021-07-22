Officials say four people were killed when a boat carrying people celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha capsized in north-western Pakistan on Thursday.

A rescue operation was underway to find three people who were still missing after the boat sank in a reservoir in Bajaur region, local administration official Mohamed Fiaz said.

He said two children were among the dead.

More than 20 people were rescued by army commandos, official rescuers and volunteer divers, Fiaz said.

Fiaz said that the people were riding in several boats on the reservoir on the second day of Eid.