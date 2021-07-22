Some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday paid Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

">Governors present are Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, among others.

The president had gone to Daura for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration with his extended family.

During the celebration, he received some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)