Ropo Adeyemo, wife of Sunday Igboho has been set free by the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, which is hearing her husband’s case.

The court has also been adjourned till tomorrow, with Igboho ordered to be remanded in custody.

It was learnt his bail application will be heard.

The couple were arrested on Monday as they tried to board a flight in Cotonou to Germany.

Igboho was arrested with a Beninois passport claimed to be fake.

It was not clear yet whether this was the case heard by the court on Thursday or whether it was the extradition case.

Both husband and wife were brought to court today.

Lawyers to Igboho are yet to respond to P.M.News request for information on what transpired in the court.