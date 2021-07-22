By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said improving the quality of education will continue to be his government’s priority.

Speaking while receiving the proprietress, principal and students of a private school, Premier Pacesetters School, Daura, at his house in Katsina, Buhari gave assurances on the improvement of education.

“We will allocate an increasing share of resources to improve learning in the country in our effort to reform the educational sector,” he said.

While interacting with some of the children, Buhari emphasized the importance of character and urged them not to lose sight of the aspirations of the country.

Mrs Celine Friday, the school proprietress conveyed to the President the Sallah greetings of staff and students of the institution.

She commended the special attention given to education by the Buhari administration.

In addition, she appealed for federal government assistance to private schools in rural communities.