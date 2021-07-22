COVID-19 cases in Lagos have jumped again, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said as it announced 238 new infections.

The figure was an escalation of some sort as 203 cases were announced a day earlier.

Five states accounted for the 238 cases, with Lagos logging the lion share of 181.

Lagos had 132 cases on Wednesday.

Akwa Ibom registered 45, Oyo 8, while Ogun and Ekiti recorded 2 and 1 each, NCDC said.

Wednesday’s report included zero cases from Rivers, Osun, Ondo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, and Nasarawa States.

Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 170,122 as of July 21.

Active cases closed at 3,251 on Wednesday.

Recoveries also hit 164,741 recoveries, including eight declared on Wednesday.

NCDC said two persons died on Wednesday of COVID-19 related diseases.

This sent Nigeria’s death toll up to 2,130.