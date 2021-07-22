By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Ekpata has confirmed rumours that she is indeed pregnant and expecting her first child.

She made the announcement in a post on her verified Instagram page as she shared pictures of her baby bump.

““According to some of you I have been pregnant for two years . I’m glad to say your predictions have come true, she captioned the post.

“I could not be happier.”

Her husband, Gedoni also expressed joy as they anticipate the birth of their baby.

He wrote: “Slow Down Bump ahead.. I’m the happiest Man on this planet. The way God is particular about me ehn, he wrote.

Recall that the reality star got married to fellow housemate, Gedoni December last year.

Both housemates started their love game while still in the Big Brother house.

In December 2019, Gedoni got engaged to Khafi after asking the big question during their vacation in South Africa.