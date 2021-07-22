West Africa’s country of Guinea will not take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games, the sports ministry announced late Wednesday.

It cited the increasing number of coronavirus infections and concerns about the health of athletes as the reasons behind the boycott.

The delegation would have consisted of five athletes.

Guinea is the second country to decide not to send any athletes to Tokyo.

North Korea is the first.

The Olympic Games, postponed last year, because of COVID-19 are due to officially open on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.