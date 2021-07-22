By Stanley Nwanosike

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attack two checkpoints in Enugu state on Wednesday evening.

The incident led to the death of two policemen and a civilian.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident on Thursday but didn’t give further details.

He said the details of the incident are still sketchy.

However, a correspondent, who visited the scenes of the attacks within Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South Local Government Area (LGA) and Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA on Thursday morning, saw the burnt vehicle and motorcycle.

It was observed the remains of the two policemen and the civilian had been evacuated.

It was also observed that police cordoned off and diverted traffic at the section of the Enugu-Amechi-Agbani Road, precisely in the Obeagu-Amechi community.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness and commercial tricycle rider, Mr. Obinna Nweke, who spoke with NAN on the incident at Obeagu-Amechi community, said that the shooting started at about 5:30 p.m. and lasted for over an hour.

Nweke revealed that the checkpoint at the Obeagu Amechi community was manned by about 12 fully-armed policemen as he passed through the checkpoints three times while plying the route picking his passengers.

“What happened at the section of the road at Obeagu Amechi community was like a war situation as the heavy shooting continued unabated and everybody had to run for safety.

“After the gun duel between the police and unknown gunmen around 7 p.m., the whole Enugu-Amechi-Agbani Road was deserted,’’ he said.

Another eyewitness and a student, Mr. Chimezie Okoh, said that he passed through the road at about 6:45 p.m. when the shooting had stopped at the Obeagu-Amechi community.

“Thank God, myself and commercial motorcycle operator carrying me, are still alive and not hit by stray bullets emanating from the cross-fire.

“However, I saw a policeman whose head had been shattered with bullets and another policeman lying lifeless.

“And after passing a small bridge near the checkpoint, I saw a lifeless civilian, probably hit by a stray bullet, in front of a building suspected to be a Church.