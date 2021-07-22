By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood filmmaker, Biodun Stephen has narrated how operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, broke into her hotel room around 3.00am while she was sleeping.

Stephen, in an Instagram post said she slept in a hotel while filming last week and that she opened her eyes a little past 3.00am to see two men dressed in black weapons.

She said she thought she was dream when she heard her door room closed.

According to her, she sprung up without thinking and shouted “stay right there!!! Who are you?”

Stephen said they replied that they were EFCC, saying that her head sparked.

She added: “Are you kidding me? You enter into my room unannounced? EFCC: Madam, we knocked but no response. You decided to enter my room? You should have kept knocking.”

Stephen explained that she was sleeping like every normal person would and that one of them just opened his mouth and said: “Where is the man of the room. I was confused at first. The who? He replied: ‘your partner.”

“Anger well up inside me…Is this one roving mad man? His partner realised his folly because he quickly apologised. ‘You are not the one we are looking for.’”

Stephen said she watched as they interviewed guests rudely and arrested a few, adding that they knew the people they were after.

She said she lost sleep afterwards.

“Then I heard, this is the new thing with EFCC. They burst into hotel rooms in the middle of the night. Not caring who you are, in what state you are.

“I mean, the hotel is a really decent one so I couldn’t understand how this could happen. They alleged that the EFCC barrages their way in…A mess I tell you,” she said.