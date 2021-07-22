2021 is clearly THE year of Idia Aisien as she continues to shine and explore new grounds.

From her highly-anticipated Nollywood debut as “Nneka” in ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent” coming soon to Netflix, to being one of the most sought-after Nigerian influencers by luxury brands, to being a philanthropist and TV host, it’s clear that Idia is unstoppable.

Featuring in not one but three stunning covers, the wildly popular and successful public figure speaks with the Editor-in-Chief of Blanck Magazine Franka Chiedu, about how she managed to pull off her first acting gig as a lead actress, how her journey through the entertainment industry has evolved, what the future holds, why she believes a woman can have it all and much more.

Describing her experience debuting as the lead in a movie as humbling and remarkable – she says the experience has shown her that one can literally achieve anything they set their minds to.

“You can learn a new language, and even become a different person. I am more confident than I have ever been, but it is a confidence about my ability to learn new things. Everything is also about humility — I walk into a room, and I am excited to learn and gain experience and skills from every single person I meet in that room. My mother always says that if there is an opportunity and you are prepared, then success will come—it finally makes complete sense.”

Visit link HERE to read the full interview in the latest edition of Blanck Magazine.

Cover Credits

Interview & Creative Direction: Franka Chiedu (@fasindi)

Photography: Kosol Onwudinjor (@kosolonwudinjor)

Styling: Ifeoma Odogwu (@Hyperfashun)

Makeup: Laila Cadne (@lailacadne)

Hair: Zubby Definition (@zubbydefinition).

Website: www.blanckdigital.com