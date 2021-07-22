Agency Reports

A court in Benin Republic will today hold the extradition hearing of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho.

Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki gave the indication in a video podcast on Wednesday night.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Wednesday.

It however failed to hold, amid protests by Yoruba Nation agitators in Cotonou.

Igboho is being held by operatives of Cotonou Criminal Brigade.

He was arrested on Monday night at Cadjèhoun Airport, Cotonou while attempting to fly to Germany with his wife, Ropo.

Meanwhile, Sahara Reporters has reported a complicating dimension to the legal tangle.

It said the Beninois authorities are also insisting on trying Igboho for possession of a fake Beninois passport.

The news platform said the authorities are resisting the Nigerian pressure to surrender Igboho.

The pressure is reportedly being mounted by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

Igboho’s local lawyer is Rafael Huvehnou. Huvehnou, who is also an attorney to the President of the Benin Republic.

There are expectations that Igboho may be granted bail today.