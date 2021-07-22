By Taiwo Okanlawon

Emil B. Garuba’s short film, ‘Last Tango In Abuja’ has landed five major nominations at the fifth edition of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF).

The short film is nominated in the Best Short Drama Africa, Best Actor/Actress, Best Director and Best Producer categories.

Starring Preach Bassey, Ruth Nkweti and produced by Bem Pever, the gripping short film follows the story of former lovers, Monique and Tayo who meet up for one last rendezvous as Monique prepares to tie the knot. It premiered to impressive reviews on YouTube in December 2020.

This year’s TINFF is scheduled to kickstart from September 18 – 19, 2021.