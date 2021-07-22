Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in Oyo State, has been ranked the 11th best university in Nigeria.

Public Relations Officer, Lekan Fadeyi said the ranking was made by AD Scientific Index Limited, a leading global ranking body based in Turkey.

LAUTECH was ranked as a leader among its peers in the production of researchers, Fadeyi said.

He said information accessed on the website of the organisation equally ranked the university as the 74th in Africa, based on the performance of the university’s scholars.

“Among top scholars from the university are Prof. Agbaje Lateef, Prof. Olugbenga Bello and Prof. Abass Olajire, who were placed 32nd, 48th and 76th respectively in Nigeria.

“Lateef is from the institution’s Department of Pure and Applied Biology, while the duo of Bello and Olajire are from the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry,” he said.

LAUTECH Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mojeed Liasu, commended the scholars for their greater heights.

Liasu expressed delight that the scholars had consistently remained among top most 100 scholars in Nigeria on the rankings from different organisations