By Taiwo Okanlawon

British actress Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collinson also known as Michaela Coel has reportedly joined the cast of the anticipated ‘Black Panther’ sequel, “Wakanda Forever”.

According to Variety, ‘I May Destroy You’ star actress joined Ryan Coogler at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production is ongoing for the new sequel.

Details on the sequel’s plot and Coel’s role are as expected, still under wraps with Marvel refusing to comment on the latest addition.

The actress is the latest star to be confirmed for the project.

Recently, Winston Duke announced in an interview that he will reprise his role as M’baku, the leader of the mountain tribe of Wakanda.

Other stars set to reprise their roles include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett.