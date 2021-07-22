Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has hailed President Muhammad Buhari for appointing Prof. Dantani Wushishi as the substantive Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO).

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Minna on Thursday.

Gov. Sani-Bello described the appointment as the right choice and highly merited.

He described the new NECO registrar as an outstanding and reputable academician who has achieved so much and made the state and the country proud in the education sector.

He expressed confidence that the new NECO boss would discharge his duties with diligence and a high sense of patriotism which are his hallmark in the long years of service in the academic circle.

The governor expressed optimism that the don would bring his experiences to bear in the administration of the nation’s examination body.

“We are proud that one of our own has been credibly picked to head the nation’s examination body. We must support him to succeed because if he fails, it is Niger State that fails,” he said.

He prayed Allah to guide and direct his decisions and actions, grant him a successful tenure at NECO and in the overall best interest of the country.

Wushishi who was born on April 5, 1965, is a Prof. of Science Education from Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Until his appointment, he served in various capacities at the Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto and the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He also participated in many National assignments assigned by institutions such as NECO and National Universities Commission (NUC), and belong to reputable organisations.

He was appointed by President Buhari as the substantive Registrar of NECO on July 19, following the death of Prof. Godwill Obioma in May.