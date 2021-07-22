By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Senate minority leader, Enyinaya Abaribe, said he didn’t feel betrayed by Nnamdi Kanu who fled the country before he was re-arrested.

Abaribe stated this on Wednesday while speaking on TVC.

The senator also defended the IPOB leader, noting that he did not jump bail but fled for his life.

Abaribe said: “He’s our son. He’s from our state (Abia). He (Kanu) said it himself that he ran for his dear life.

“There is a difference between jumping bail and escaping for your life. I went back to court and deposed that on the basis of the principle of ‘last seen’, that the last people seen with him were soldiers of the Nigerian army who were invading his father’s residence.

“The judge ultimately ruled that she was revoking bail and issued a warrant of arrest, thereby removing us from the responsibility of providing him. A lot of people did not understand.”

The senator also said that he would stand surety for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, again if the circumstances are the same.

Abaribe said that he stood surety for the IPOB leader in the first place because it was a condition imposed by the court.

He noted that the court insisted that the surety must be a Senator, and as the Chairman of the Southeast Senators Caucus then he offered himself.

Abaribe said “If the circumstances are the same, then why not?

“The first time, the judge said they needed a Senator to be part of his sureties. So if a judge says that again that they need a Senator, I don’t see why I won’t. I am a Senator and I come from the South East.

“We can’t run away from our responsibility. He’s our son. He’s from our state (Abia).”