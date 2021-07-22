By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro has cried out that her life is in danger over a movie she shot, titled: “Bigo Madness.”

The actress in series of videos on her Instagram page where she was weeping, said some people wanted to kill her and that she has taken refuge at the police station.

“Guys my life is in danger, I don’t think I’m safe anymore, they want to kill me because of the movie that I produced tittle, BIGO MADNESS.

“they ask me to pull down the movie or they will end my life, that they don’t want the app to go viral….. please I need help, am at the police station right now, scared of going back home,” she said.

She added that her heart is bleeding and that a lot of people were saying that she should pull down the movie. “A lot of people are saying that I should pull down my BIGO MADNESS, please see my reason why I’m not going to pull it down, I was accused of shooting a misleading content, which is not true. “They wrote to bigo authority that I’m trying to tarnish their image, which is also not true. So pulling down the movie right now is like throwing away my evidence,” she added.

