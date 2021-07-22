By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

One suspected armed robber has been killed by officers of the Imo State Police command while robbing a Point of Sale (POS) operator at Egbu, Owerri North LGA of the state.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam made the announcement in a press statement on Thursday.

“Sequel to reports, that some POS Operators are being robbed in some areas within the state. The Commissioner of Police immediately drafted the command’s tactical teams to these areas for an undercover operation to detect and arrest the hoodlums committing these crimes, the statement read.

“After series of discreet information gathering, luck ran against the hoodlums today the 21/7/2021 at about 1600 hours, when the teams received a distress call, that hoodlums using two power bikes were seen robbing POS Operators at Egbu in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

“The command’s tactical teams immediately raced to the scene, on sighting the police, the hoodlums speed off with their power bikes shooting at them. The police retaliated giving them a hot chase and in the process, one of the hoodlums was gunned down while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The black power bike with registration number IMO, AFR 387 OJ, a locally made double barrel pistol with seven (7) rounds of live cartridges were all recovered to the station.

“Presently, the command’s tactical teams are making frantic efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, commended the command’s tactical teams for their gallantry.

He also thanked residents of Imo State for their support in the fight against violent crimes.

CP Yaro assured that the command will ensure a crime-free Imo State