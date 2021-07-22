By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Real Madrid are looking to sell winger Eden Hazard this summer and report has it that intermediaries have reached out to Chelsea for a possible return to Stamford Bridge.

Hazard despite being a fan favourite at London made a blockbuster move to Real, which is worth up to £150m. His move to Spain has however not gone as planned.

Injuries have prevented him from producing his best form and Los Blancos are now keen to cut their losses and get rid.

However, the problem for Real is there are few sides willing to pay a sizeable transfer fee or meet Hazard’s wages.

Madrid officials are thus left with very few options when it comes to offloading the 30-year-old.

Local report has it the Madrid got in touch with Chelsea to gauge their interest in bringing the winger back in the hope that the emotional link between club and player could help facilitate things.

Real are looking to sell Hazard for around £50m, which is how much they currently owe Chelsea from their deal to sign him in the first place.

Chelsea, however, are focused on a new striker, with top target Erling Haaland valued at around £150m by Borussia Dortmund.