By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, a.k.a K1 De Ultimate, has opened Mayegun Resort Centre in his hometown, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The music legend opened the resort on Wednesday, 21 July, according to a statement by his media aide, Kunle Rasheed.

The resort is named Mayegun Royal Resort.

K1, who recently underwent surgery, was spotted at the resort during the opening as he conducted guests on a tour of the facility.

The Mayegun Resort, which is specially built for people to relax and catch fun, was opened with a show organized by Haboosa Promotions.

It was called “Exclusive Show Of The Year 2021.

Several entertainers apart from K1 performed at the resort opening.

9ice, Lanre ‘Atorise’ Teriba, Bash De Cash, Deejay Kulet all performed at the event.