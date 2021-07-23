15 parties jostle for LG seats in Lagos, LASIEC declares readiness

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, on Friday said all is now set for the conduct of a free and fair Local Government election in the state on Saturday.

The commission’s Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (Rtd.) disclosed this at a news conference in Yaba area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Phillips disclosed that 15 political parties are fielding candidates for the Local Government election in the 57 councils of the state.

She disclosed that non-sensitive materials had already been distributed across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

Philips added that sensitive electoral materials would be distributed between now and all through the night to the various locations where the poll would be taking place.

The LASIEC boss said smart cards would be used during the poll, saying that in cases where the the smart cards could not read the PVCs, provisions had been made for such people to cast their votes as their names would be identified on the list.

She stated that LASIEC would ensure that all voters wear face mask and observe social distance before voting in order to prevent spread of COVID-19.

In addition, Phillips said the poll would begin at 8.00am and end at 3.00pm.

On security, she said the police, civil defence and Neighbourhood Safety Corps had been mobilised for that purpose and that voters should not entertain any fear.

“Security of lives and properties is being put in consideration, there will be adequate security, the police, civil defence and Neighbourhood Watch will be on standby. The Commission is leaving nothing to chance to ensure free and fair poll,” she said.

Philips revealed that results of the poll could be monitored on the commission’s website, but added that the commission is putting finishing touches to hitches on the website.