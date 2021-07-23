Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has said his All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed in many local government areas in the state and he is now doing a reset.

The governor said this while addressing party loyalists in Abeokuta North ahead of Saturday’s local government elections.

Governor Abiodun said that the failure of the party in these local governments accounted for why he did not know what to say while campaigning for the 2019 general election.

However, the governor expressed optimism that his government has been delivering on campaign promises.

He noted that his government cannot solve all the problems of Ogun State, but he promised to leave the state better than he met it.

He described his government as a promise-keeping administration.