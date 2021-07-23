President Muhammadu Buhari has depart Daura, Katsina State after celebrating Sallah in his hometown.

Before leaving Katsina, the president met with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

During his stay in Daura, The president hosted some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who paid him homage.

He also hosted the Speaker, House of Representatives and his delegates.

The president was also with some members of the National Youth Service Corps in Daura.

