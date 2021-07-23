A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho, before it on July 29.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order after Counsel to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, moved the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021 dated July 7 and filed July 8.

Egwuatu also ordered the Nigeria’s secret police to come and show cause why the applicants should not be granted bail.

The judge granted the plea of the applicant, through the affidavit of urgency filed, on why the matter should be heard expeditiously irrespective of the imminent court vacation.

The DSS said it arrested 13 associates of Igboho at a press conference on 1 July in Abuja. Among them was a woman, said to be Igboho’s wife.

The associates were arrested in an assault on Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The DSS also said it killed two of the activist’s associates during a “gun duel” during which Igboho narrowly escaped.

Igboho had denied his men shot at the DSS operatives and that, on the contrary, the DSS began shooting from the gate.

Video images showed that the DSS also destroyed furniture and vehicles parked in Igboho’s compound.

He was later declared wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he denied.

He is now in Benin Republic, facing allegation of using a forged Beninese passport and extradition request from the Buhari government.