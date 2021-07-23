By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal/Ilorin

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned Nigerians on the security implications of flaunting affluence.

It said flaunting wealth poses great security risk.

The warning comes days after a lavish burial in Oba Anambra state, stage by night club owner, Obi Cubana.

Many Nigerians have condemned the flagrant ostentation on display.

Mr Paul Oduh, the Deputy Director, Security Enforcement of the secret service in Kwara Command, has now warned that public display of affluence, poses grave security risk for the flaunter.

Oduh sounded the warning at a public forum on Friday in Ilorin.

His warning was conveyed in the paper he presented at a symposium organised by the state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

Oduh claimed that such show of affluence in public was one of the factors that usually attract the attention of criminal elements.

He explained that uncontrolled exhibition of flamboyant lifestyle and deliberate show of affluence has the potency of attracting kidnappers, bandits and other criminals.

The DSS deputy director pointed out that these were not the best of times to show off in the country, especially when considering current security challenges.

“People must adopt moderate lifestyles, so as not to fall prey to these criminal elements,” he said.

Oduh also observed that boastful attitude and maintaining habitual daily routine can also make someone prone to avoidable attacks.

He explained that keeping negative habitual routines, such as keeping late nights all the time, and driving on a particular route every time can also put individuals under observation by all manners of attackers.

“The country is ravaged by insecurity on daily basis.

“However, people should not despair, security should be concern of all people and they must be enlightened on it,” he said.

“Security can never be 100 per cent everywhere in the world. People should be knowledgeable enough on those things they can do to protect themselves.