The Federal University Dutse (FUD) on Friday said registration for the 2020/2021 session would begin on Aug. 2.

The returning students will resume on Aug. 16, Registrar, Malam Bukar Usman said.

He said the school had so far admitted 3,657 students.

He gave the figure in a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya, in Dutse.

Usman said 3,234 students were admitted via Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), while 423 were Direct Entry (DE) candidates.

According to him, the second batch of the admission list will be released as soon as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) completes its process.

“Successful candidates are to pay the sum of N2,000 as acceptance fee each, before collecting their admission letters,” the registrar said.