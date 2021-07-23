By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Kano State Police command has announced the arrest of five men for allegedly sodomising Tajudeen Hashim a 20-year-old.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, spokesperson for the Kano police command made the announcement in a press release on Friday.

The police spokesperson revealed that the suspects were arrested on 16th July, 2021 in Mandawari quarters, Gwale LGA. This was after the nephew of the victim complained to the police.

Hashim, the victim while being interrogated by revealed that Ahmed Inuwa, 34; Nasiru Isyaku Mohammed, 48; Lawal Uba, 31; Auwalu Uba, 40; and Rabi’u Sharu, 33, lured him to a place where they all had anal sex with him.

He noted that after several rounds, he began having serious stomach pains.

Afterward, the victim was taken to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase hospital, Kano where he was treated and discharged while the suspects were arrested.

According to DSP Abdullahi, all the arrested suspects has confessed to the crime and will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.