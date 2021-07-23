The Nigerian government couldn’t come up with charges that could lead to the extradition of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, currently detained in the Benin Republic.

This was confirmed by Sunday Igboho’s lawyer, according to a statement released by Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye.

According to the statement, Igboho’s lawyer said what the Nigerian government brought to the court on Thursday evening were mere allegations that weren’t tenable.

Igboho’s lawyers also revealed that there was no extradition agreement between Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

However, the lawyer said the court adjourned the case to Monday, July 26. to give Nigeria more opportunity to bring evidence against the rights activist.

The statement was titled, ‘Update on Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho’s case in the Benin Republic’.

The statement read, “Yesterday, the court set Mrs. Adeyemo, Igboho’s wife free since it has been found that she has committed no offence and there are no complaints whatsoever against her. Consequently, her German passport was returned to her.

“The lawyers handling the case reported after the proceedings that Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho cannot be extradited to Nigeria for two principal reasons:

“That contrary to insinuations, Nigeria and Benin have no Extradition Agreement.

“That Nigeria has not been able to come up with charges that could lead the court to order Igboho’s extradition to Nigeria.

“What Nigerian Government came up with were mere allegations against Ighoho such as trafficking in arms and inciting violence that could result in the social disturbance without evidence which the Government of Benin Republic considered spurious and untenable, and insufficient to warrant extradition.

“Lastly, the case has been adjourned till Monday 26th July to allow the Nigerian Government bring up whatever evidence they may have, and Mr. Igboho has been taken back to the police custody.”