By Abankula

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho has had his case at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou adjourned till Monday.

Hearing was adjourned till today on Thursday when he faced a charge of using a forged Beninese passport.

Media Communications Secretary of the Yoruba self-determination groups’ umbrella body Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, confirmed the adjournment in a statement issued today.

He said the adjournment was to enable the Buhari Government bring up whatever evidence it has to justify Igboho’s extradition to Nigeria.

Adeleye said: “The Lawyers handling the case reported after the proceedings that Chief Sunday Adeyemo lgboho cannot be extradited to Nigeria for two principal reasons:

The first is that Nigeria and Benin have no Extradition Agreement

Second, Nigeria has not been able to come up with charges that could lead the court to order lgboho’s extradition to Nigeria.”

“What Nigerian Government came up with were mere allegations against Ighoho such as trafficking in arms and inciting violence that could result in the social disturbance without evidence,” Maxwell said

The Court on Thursday evening ordered that Igboho be remanded in the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou pending the submission of charges by the Nigerian Government.

The court also ordered that Igboho’s wife, Ropo Adeyemo be freed.

Both were bound for Germany on Monday, when they were arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou.

Igboho had been declared wanted by Nigeria’s DSS, after an assault on his Ibadan home.

The DSS officials killed two persons and arrested 13 others, including a woman.

They also destroyed furniture and vehicles found in Igboho’s house.

They claimed too that they found ten guns in the house, saying that Igboho must be planning a war against the central government.

Adeleye’s statement:

Update on Sunday Igboho in Repiublic of Benin by Maxwell Adeleye. (ILANA OMO OODUA).

Yesterday, the court set Mrs. Adeyemo, lgboho’s wife free since it has been found that she has committed no offence and there’s no complain whatsoever against her. Consequently, her German passport was returned to her.

SIGNED

Maxwell Adeleye,

Communications Manager,

Ilana Omo Oodua

Friday 23rd July, 2021